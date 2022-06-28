TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Cannon Beach City Council, Planning Commission and Design Review Board, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

THURSDAY

Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., Oregon Department of Forestry Astoria District, 92219 Oregon Highway 202.

