Public Meetings: June 29, 2021 Jun 29, 2021

TUESDAYGearhart City Council, 6:30 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

THURSDAYAstoria Design Review Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.