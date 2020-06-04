Public Meetings: June 4, 2020 Jun 4, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAY• Seaside Parks Advisory Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPhoto: Demonstration for GeorgeCounty reports new coronavirus caseBaked Alaska in Astoria to closeA house for homeless in AstoriaWarrenton considers public safety feeVideo Horizons, record store moving to Duane StreetState parks to reopen on the coast amid pandemicAstoria names new parks directorFort George to partially reopen amid virusSeaside man seeking $1.1 million for negligence Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSeaside braces for demonstration against virus restrictions (16)County, cities move to lift lodging restrictions amid pandemic (5)Baked Alaska in Astoria to close (3)Brown approves county's plan to reopen from virus restrictions (3)A house for homeless in Astoria (2)Fireworks canceled in Astoria over coronavirus (2)County provides new breakdown of coronavirus cases (2)Astoria parks director resigns after harassment investigation (1)Our View: Nebeker, Bangs for county commission (1)Coronavirus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood in Warrenton (1)
