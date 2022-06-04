MONDAY

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.

Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m, 1131 Broadway.

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., 947 Olney Ave.

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

