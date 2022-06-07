TUESDAY
Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m, 1131 Broadway.
Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., 947 Olney Ave.
Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., Clatsop County Fair & Expo Center, 92937 Walluski Loop.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., 2001 Marine Drive, Room 231.
Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.
Warrenton-Hammond School District Board, 6 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
Astoria School District Board, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Knappa School District Board, 7 p.m., Knappa High School library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.
THURSDAY
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.
