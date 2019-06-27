THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive.
Cannon Beach Parks and Community Services, 9:30 a.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 to 3 p.m., fourth floor, 800 Exchange St.
Clatsop County Human Services Advisory Council, 4 p.m., 800 Exchange St., Room 430.
Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.