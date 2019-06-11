TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria
Port of Astoria Commission, 2:30 p.m., special session, Port offices, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., business meeting and budget hearing, main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil & Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., 750 Commercial St., Room 207.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Astoria School Board, 5:35 p.m., budget hearing, 7 p.m., regular meeting, Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
THURSDAY
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Cannon Beach Academy, 5:30 p.m., 3781 S. Hemlock St.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
