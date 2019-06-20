Public meetings: June 20, 2019 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSeaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFort George Brewery faces backlash over cap-and-trade billSide Road Cafe opens in WarrentonOur View: Cap and trade bill would be disastrousAstoria delves into housing studyPort of Astoria executive director resignsAdult foster home provider hit with another neglect findingSummer school work in Astoria delayed by asbestosState investigates death at Bornstein SeafoodsAstoria eliminates student activity feesHotel continues to dominate Astoria riverfront discussion Images Videos CommentedAuthorities investigate suicide on Astoria Bridge (4)Fort George Brewery faces backlash over cap-and-trade bill (3)Obituary: Thomas Ivan Posey (3)After suicides, some want signs on the Astoria Bridge (3)Editorial cartoon: Remembering D-Day (2)Bonamici renews call for Trump impeachment inquiry (2)Astoria restarts search for new community development director (2)Neighbors take on park near Sunset Beach (2)Letter: Help the homeless (1)Our View: Everyday Oregonians deserve their kicker (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.