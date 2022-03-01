TUESDAY

Seaside Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A.

Clatsop County Fair Board, 5:30 p.m., 92937 Walluski Loop.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., executive session, Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Gearhart City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, Design Review Board and Planning Commission, 6 p.m., joint work session, (electronic meeting).

