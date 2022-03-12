MONDAY

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

