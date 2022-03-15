TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting)

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive, Suite 200, Secondary School Library.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Port of Astoria Finance Committee, noon, 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

THURSDAY

Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

