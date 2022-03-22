TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission and Countywide Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., (virtual meeting).

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (virtual meeting).

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., (virtual meeting).

