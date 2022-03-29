TUESDAY

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Ave. A, Seaside.

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Gearhart City Council, 6 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., work session on Heritage Square, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

THURSDAY

Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).

FRIDAY

Astoria City Council, 10 a.m., work session on Heritage Square, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Tags