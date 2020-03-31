Public Meetings: March 31, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYClatsop County Board of Commissioners, 12 p.m., work session on coronavirus (virtual meeting).THURSDAYAstoria Design Review Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clatsop County Board Session Work Institutes Commissioner Coronavirus Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTrump declares major disaster in Oregon over the coronavirusClatsop County reports second coronavirus caseThird coronavirus case reported in Clatsop CountyColumbia Memorial Hospital will temporarily reduce staff after virus cutbacksCounty reaches contacts in first coronavirus caseAstoria was hit hard by the Spanish flu in 1918Cannon Beach tries to stay nimble in virus responseHotel industry seeks more input on virus restrictionsLocal dentists work together to treat patients during virus restrictionsOregon, Washington close recreational river salmon and steelhead fisheries over virus concerns Images Videos CommentedJohnson, Mitchell take different lessons from short session (3)Astoria will hear Pacific Seafood dorm appeal (2)Letter: Throwing gasoline (2)Port defends harbor fee amid legal challenge (2)Brown issues executive order on climate change (1)Seaside quiet as concerns about virus grow (1)Our View: A lack of urgency on homelessness (1)Deaths: March 31, 2020 (1)Astoria was hit hard by the Spanish flu in 1918 (1)Obituary: Julie McCall Tolson (1)
