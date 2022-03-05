MONDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10:30 a.m., work session, Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside School District Board, 4:30 p.m., special meeting, (electronic meeting).

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., Clatsop Retirement Village, 947 Olney Ave., Astoria.

Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Cannon Beach City Council, 6 p.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Tags