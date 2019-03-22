Public meetings: March 22, 2019 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save MONDAYSeaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNaselle woman sues Columbia Memorial Hospital after strokeChanges planned at The Daily AstorianAstoria man indicted after allegedly attempting to run over a deputyWarrenton remembers teen who died from the fluEmergency crews re-create Astoria Column rescueAstoria may curb panhandling in the roadwayWarrenton struggles with homelessnessFormer employee sues Northwest Oregon Housing Authority over discriminationFatal car accident closes Highway 30Man sentenced to prison for chainsaw attack Images Videos CommentedLetter: Medicare for All (4)Astoria open to homeless drop-in center idea (2)Obituary: Jeanette McGuire (2)Group considers drop-in center for the homeless in Astoria (2)Washington state allows gillnets back on the Columbia River (1)Guest column: Understand racism to grasp crime numbers (1)Obituary: Elaine Marie Strite Kiefer (1)Astoria may curb panhandling in the roadway (1)Astoria, facing a flu outbreak, will scrub schools (1)Cap-and-trade bill divides businesses (1)
