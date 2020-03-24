TUESDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board of Directors, 4 p.m., emergency meeting (virtual attendance only), Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
