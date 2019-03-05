TUESDAY
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop, Port offices, 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Astoria School Board, 5 p.m. special meeting, Astoria Middle School library, 1100 Klaskanine Ave.
Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., Clatsop Retirement Village, 947 Olney Ave.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Cannon Beach City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
WEDNESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, Chamber of Commerce and Escape Lodging RV Park, 163 E. Gower St.
Seaside Improvement Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
