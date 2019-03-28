THURSDAY
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning and Advisory Committee, 1 to 3 p.m., fourth floor, 800 Exchange St., Astoria.
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, goal setting, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 5:30 p.m., City Council Chambers, Seaside City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.