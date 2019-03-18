MONDAY
Ecola Creek Watershed Council, 4:30 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St., Cannon Beach.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Cannon Beach Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Arts Council of Clatsop County, 11 a.m., Cannon Beach Chamber of Commerce, 207 N. Spruce St.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
