Public Meetings: March 19, 2020 Mar 19, 2020 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYAstoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Astoria School District Board of Directors, 1 p.m., special virtual meeting. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Astoria City Council School District Board Of Directors Session Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSears Hometown closes in Astoria amid national pullbackEducation and hunting emerge as strategies against elkAstoria declares emergency over coronavirusCounty declares emergency over coronavirusColumbia Memorial concerned but prepared for coronavirus rushEvents pause on the North Coast over virus riskFor local bars and restaurants, virus is a gut punchCruise ship visits canceled in Astoria over virusBrown orders school closures to contain virus'It hit them pretty hard' Images Videos CommentedCannery Pier Hotel closes spa services (8)Warrenton moves forward on pedestrian routes (4)Pacific Seafood dorm approved in Astoria (3)Obituary: Benjamin Kenneth Hawkins (2)Former tenant sues Sunset Lake RV park for negligence (2)Wanted: Master plan for Skipanon development (2)Port defends harbor fee amid legal challenge (2)Guest Column: 'I'm in the fight of my life' (2)Brown issues executive order on climate change (1)Our View: A lack of urgency on homelessness (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.