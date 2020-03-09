TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Knappa School District Board of Directors, 6:45 p.m., work session, Knappa High School Library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., Astoria Post Office, 750 Commercial St., Room 207, Astoria.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Astoria School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., Gray School, 785 Alameda Ave.
Warrenton-Hammond School District Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School Library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
THURSDAY
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.
Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
