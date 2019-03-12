TUESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Clatsop Community College Board, 5:30 p.m., workshop, 6:30 p.m., regular meeting, Columbia Hall Room 219, 1651 Lexington Ave., Astoria.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria City Council, 9 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 10 a.m., work session, Mary Blake Community PlayHouse, 1131 Broadway, Seaside.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
