TUESDAY
Union Health District of Clatsop County, 8 a.m., Providence Seaside Hospital Education Center, Room B, 725 S. Wahanna Road.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.