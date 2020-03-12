Public Meetings: March 12, 2020 Mar 12, 2020 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYSeaside Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., 415 First Ave.Warrenton Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Convention Center Commission Meeting Warrenton Planning Commission Institutes Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesQuarantined cruise ship will miss Astoria stopQuarantined cruise ship stokes coronavirus fearsA new No. 10 Sixth St. planned in AstoriaHammond man convicted of sexually abusing a childShipping containers pitched for housing in UniontownEveryday People: Warrenton man starts business despite oddsMitchell will not run for reelection to state HousePolice investigate Astoria dog's deathState orders stop to care home visits amid virus fearsMan dies after fire at Sunset Lake Resort & RV Park Images Videos CommentedCannery Pier Hotel closes spa services (8)Warrenton moves forward on pedestrian routes (4)For Astoria's homeless task force, few concrete solutions (3)Pacific Seafood dorm approved in Astoria (3)Obituary: Benjamin Kenneth Hawkins (2)Former tenant sues Sunset Lake RV park for negligence (2)Wanted: Master plan for Skipanon development (2)Port defends harbor fee amid legal challenge (2)Guest Column: 'I'm in the fight of my life' (2)Brown issues executive order on climate change (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.