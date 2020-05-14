Public Meetings: May 14, 2020 May 14, 2020 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYGearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSeaside braces for demonstration against virus restrictionsPacific Seafood worker in Warrenton tests positive for the coronavirusClatsop County moves to reopen during pandemicCannon Beach moves to close beaches over coronavirusTwelve more workers test positive for coronavirus at Bornstein Seafoods – 26 totalCoronavirus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood in WarrentonCounty provides new breakdown of coronavirus casesEveryday People: Asian restaurant reopens amid coronavirus pandemicClatsop County reports one more coronavirus caseCounty is housing homeless people at risk from virus Images Videos CommentedSeaside braces for demonstration against virus restrictions (13)Obituary: Karen Marie Lincoln (3)Astoria might tighten geotechnical standards (2)County provides new breakdown of coronavirus cases (2)Weekend Break: How to trim your bangs at home (1)Obituary: William Charles Colwill (1)Everyday People: Educator retiring after 35 years (1)Guest Column: Finding the new normal (1)Our View: Nebeker, Bangs for county commission (1)Coronavirus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood in Warrenton (1)
