MONDAY

Warrenton Marinas Advisory Committee, 2 p.m., special meeting, City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

Youngs River Lewis and Clark Water District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive, Suite 200, Secondary School Library.

Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Hertig Station, 33496 W. Lake Road in Warrenton.

