MONDAY
Astoria School Board, 2:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Knappa School Board, 5:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Seaside Budget Committee, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Union Health District, 8 a.m., Providence Seaside Hospital Education Center, Room B.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 3 p.m., budget meeting, 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).
