TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., 10 Pier 1, Suite 209.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., 2600 Spruce Drive, Suite 200, Secondary School Library.

Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Hertig Station, 33496 W. Lake Road in Warrenton.

WEDNESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 10 a.m., work session, (electronic meeting).

Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Knappa School District Board, 6:30 p.m., Knappa High School Library, 41535 Old U.S. Highway 30.

THURSDAY

Seaside Transportation Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

FRIDAY

Astoria City Council, 9 a.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Tags