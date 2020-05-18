TUESDAY
Union Health District, 8 a.m., (electronic meeting).
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 3 p.m., budget meeting, 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop (electronic meeting).
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).
WEDNESDAY
Port of Astoria budget meeting, noon, (electronic meeting).
Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., special meeting on budget ordinances, (electronic meeting).
Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., special meeting on hotel reopening, (electronic meeting).
THURSDAY
Youngs River Lewis & Clark Water District Board, 3 p.m., budget meeting, 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
