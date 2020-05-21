Public Meetings: May 21, 2020 May 21, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYYoungs River Lewis & Clark Water District Board, 3 p.m., budget meeting, 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Lewis & Clark Water District Board Budget Youngs River Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCannon Beach lifts visitor ban over coronavirusSeaside demonstration over virus restrictions draws sparse crowdThree new virus cases reported in countyCounty reports new coronavirus caseCounty reports one new coronavirus caseCounty reports new virus caseFamily to reopen Astoria Downtown Market amid pandemicAstoria leaders call for minimum wage freeze amid pandemicCollege discloses coronavirus caseBangs, Toyooka win county commission races Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSeaside braces for demonstration against virus restrictions (16)Brown approves county's plan to reopen from virus restrictions (3)Obituary: Karen Marie Lincoln (3)Astoria might tighten geotechnical standards (2)County provides new breakdown of coronavirus cases (2)Weekend Break: How to trim your bangs at home (1)Everyday People: Educator retiring after 35 years (1)Our View: Nebeker, Bangs for county commission (1)Coronavirus outbreak hits Pacific Seafood in Warrenton (1)Captain Kid Amusement Park in limbo over virus (1)
