Public Meetings: May 23, 2020 May 23, 2020

TUESDAY
Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Seaside Budget Committee, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
