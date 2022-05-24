TUESDAY

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.

Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

WEDNESDAY

Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., special meeting, 83874 Oregon Highway 103.

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive.

Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Cannon Beach City Council, 3 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower Ave.

Tags