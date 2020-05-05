TUESDAY

Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, noon, work session (electronic meeting).

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Clatsop Care Health District Board, 5 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

WEDNESDAY

Seaside Urban Renewal District, 6 p.m., budget meeting (electronic meeting).

Seaside Road District, 6:30 p.m., budget meeting (electronic meeting).

Gearhart City Council, 7 p.m., (electronic meeting).

THURSDAY

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 3 p.m., (electronic meeting).

