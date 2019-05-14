TUESDAY
Cannon Beach City Council, 5:30 p.m., work session, City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 7 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Cannon Beach Parks and Community Services Committee, 9 a.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Cannon Beach Design Review Board, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
