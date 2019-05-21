TUESDAY
Cannon Beach Public Works Committee, 9 a.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., 800 Exchange, 4th Floor, Astoria.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Seaside School District Board of Directors, 6 p.m., 1801 S. Franklin.
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
Seaside Planning Commission, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
WEDNESDAY
Astoria Parks Advisory Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District, 3 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 163 E. Gower St.
