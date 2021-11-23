Public Meetings: Nov. 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TUESDAYClatsop County Planning Commission-Countywide Citizen Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.Astoria Planning Commission, 5:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Cannon Beach Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting)Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterSeaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.WEDNESDAYAstoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Seaside Recreation District Bob Chisholm Community Center Avenue Institutes Sunset Empire Park Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesAtop the 11th Street stairs, a property owner at odds with the cityKiller apologizes to family of slain state trooperParents in Knappa condemn potential student vaccine mandateDeaths: Nov. 18, 2021State finds gender discrimination at Knappa Fire DistrictGap widens in favor of Cannon Beach food taxWalgreens employee in Warrenton stabbed in parking lotDeath: Nov. 20, 2021Obituary: Larry PetersenDeaths: Nov. 13, 2021 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports