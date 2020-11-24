TUESDAY
Community Center Commission, 10 a.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, noon, work session, (electronic meeting).
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Astoria Library Board, 5:30 p.m., Astoria Library, Flag Room, 450 10th St.
Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
