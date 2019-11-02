MONDAY
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Seaside Community Center Commission meeting, 10:30 a.m., Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., Port offices, 10 Pier 1 Suite 209.
Seaside Library Board, 4:30 p.m., Seaside Public Library, 1131 Broadway.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District, 5:15 p.m., workshop, Bob Chisholm Center, 1225 Avenue A.
Miles Crossing Sanitary Sewer District Board, 6 p.m., 34583 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
