TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
Lewis & Clark Fire Department Board, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.
Clatsop Community College Board, 6:30 p.m. regular meeting, Integrated Manufacturing Tech Center conference room, 6540 Liberty Lane, Astoria.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., OSU Seafood Lab Center, Room 113, 2001 Marine Drive.
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
Astoria School Board, 7 p.m., regular session, Capt. Robert Gray School third-floor boardroom, 785 Alameda Ave.
Warrenton-Hammond School Board, 7 p.m., Warrenton High School library, 1700 S. Main Ave.
THURSDAY
Astoria Parks Board, 6:45 a.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Civic and Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.