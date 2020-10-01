Public Meetings: Oct. 1, 2020 Oct 1, 2020 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYAstoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Clatsop County Board Astoria City Council Institutes Politics Session Noon Meeting Work Port Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCounty reports 13 new virus casesFriends and family remember young woman who died from drug overdosePacific Seafood details outbreak at Warrenton plantHealth advisory issued for beach in SeasideMajor virus outbreak hits Pacific SeafoodCounty working to contain workplace virus casesWarrenton woman sentenced to prison for criminally negligent homicideCounty reports eight new virus casesWarrenton will close school campuses after virus outbreak at Pacific SeafoodPacific Seafood drops Astoria Pointe dorm proposal Images Videos CommentedAt Astoria Column, Trump message no longer set in stone (4)Cannon Beach bans fireworks (3)Parents look to home-school as an option during the pandemic (2)Astoria police sergeant retires after 32 years (2)Letter: Very sad (2)Letter: Strongly urge (2)Guest Column: Forests, facts and our future (1)Seaside man sentenced to prison for domestic violence (1)Guest Column: We have more in common than believed (1)Astoria man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.