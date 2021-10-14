Public Meetings: Oct. 14, 2021 Oct 14, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYAstoria City Council, noon, special meeting on city vaccination policy, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).Warrenton Community Library Board, 6 p.m., Warrenton Community Library, 160 S. Main Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Policy Vaccination Astoria City Council Noon Institutes Meeting Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedFor the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityDeath: Oct. 9, 2021Obituary: Mary Johanna OjaObituary: John Douglas WardPandemic knocked some students off trackDeath: Sept. 30, 2021Port wraps up infrastructure projects at airport Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports