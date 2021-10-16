Public Meetings: Oct. 16, 2021 Oct 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYJewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Route 103.Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.TUESDAYPort of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop, (electronic meeting).Lewis & Clark Fire Department, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting). Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags School District State Board Politics Social Services Astoria Commission Jewell School Library Port Workshop Oregon Route Institutes Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Read Today's Newspaper View Special Publications Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesJohnson to run for governor as an independentHotelier prevails in permit dispute with the cityDeath: Oct. 9, 2021For the homeless, a lifeboat in downtown AstoriaObituary: Kreed Gene Tibbitts SecordNew hotel proposed on Astoria riverfrontCounty to offer monoclonal antibody treatment for virusCouple who died after boat capsized identifiedPandemic knocked some students off trackCounty clarifies state's disclosure of virus death Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Stock Market Prices View detailed reports of major stock indexes and look up specific symbols. View reports