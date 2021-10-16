MONDAY

Jewell School District Board, 6 p.m., Jewell School Library, 83874 Oregon Route 103.

Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.

TUESDAY

Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., workshop, (electronic meeting).

Lewis & Clark Fire Department, 6 p.m., main fire station, 34571 U.S. Highway 101 Business.

Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.

Seaside School District Board, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).

Tags