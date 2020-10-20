TUESDAY
Union Health District of Clatsop County Board, 8 a.m., Seaside Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Port of Astoria Commission, 4 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Seaside School District, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop Soil and Water Conservation District Board, 10 a.m., (electronic meeting).
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., 989 Broadway.
THURSDAY
Sunset Empire Transportation District Board, 9 a.m., workshop, (electronic meeting).
Columbia River Estuary Study Taskforce, noon, (electronic meeting).
Clatsop County Recreational Lands Planning Advisory Committee, 1 p.m., (electronic meeting).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.