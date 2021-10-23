MONDAY

Seaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.

TUESDAY

Clatsop County Planning Commission, Countywide Citizen Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).

Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.

Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.

Tags