MONDAYSeaside City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.TUESDAYClatsop County Planning Commission, Countywide Citizen Advisory Committee, 9 a.m., joint meeting, (electronic meeting).Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 5:15 p.m., Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.