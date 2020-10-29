Public Meetings: Oct. 29, 2020 Oct 29, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MONDAYAstoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan found dead behind Costco identifiedGearhart golf course owner would pay to move elkSeniors lose Medicare Advantage option in countyClatsop County removed from virus watch listCounty reports four new virus casesObituary: Virginia Sue 'Jeni' HendricksonLocals discuss their support for Biden, TrumpBreweries, Astoria partner on wastewater solutionsDeaths: Oct. 24, 2020Warrenton post office owner blames feds for lackluster condition Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedOur View: Brownson, Hilton for Astoria City Council (6)Letter: What is going on? (4)Gearhart golf course owner would pay to move elk (3)Brownson, Holcom differ on Astoria's performance (3)Locals discuss their support for Biden, Trump (2)Guest Column: Protect our gun rights (2)Letter: Red flags (1)Mayors oppose Second Amendment sanctuary (1)Oregon Health Authority to host town hall on Pacific Seafood outbreak (1)Cannon Beach police see rise in calls for service (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.