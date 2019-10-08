TUESDAY
Clatsop County Planning Commission, 10 a.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Warrenton City Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 225 S. Main Ave.
WEDNESDAY
Clatsop County Board of Commissioners, 6 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Wickiup Water District Board, 6:30 p.m., 92648 Svensen Market Road, Svensen.
THURSDAY
Clatsop County, Astoria, Warrenton, Gearhart, Seaside, Cannon Beach joint work session, 5 p.m., Judge Guy Boyington Building, 857 Commercial St., Astoria.
Seaside Convention Center Commission, 5 p.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, 415 First Ave.
Gearhart Planning Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 698 Pacific Way.
