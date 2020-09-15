TUESDAY
Union Health District Board, 8 a.m., Seaside Civic and Convention Center, Riverside Room.
Port of Astoria, 4 p.m., workshop, (electronic meeting).
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board of Directors, 5:15 p.m., 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
Astoria Historic Landmarks Commission, 5:15 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Planning Commission, 6 p.m., work session, City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside School District, 6 p.m., (electronic meeting).
Shoreline Sanitary District Board, 7 p.m., Gearhart Hertig Station, 33496 West Lake Lane, Warrenton.
WEDNESDAY
Seaside Tourism Advisory Committee, 3 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Seaside Tree Board, 4 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District Board, 4 p.m., workshop, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside.
THURSDAY
Astoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway.
