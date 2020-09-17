Public Meetings: Sept. 17, 2020 Sep 17, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THURSDAYAstoria City Council, 1 p.m., work session, City Hall, 1095 Duane St.Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission, 6 p.m., City Hall, 989 Broadway. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Meeting Seaside Transportation Advisory Commission Politics Astoria City Council Session Broadway × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBrewery waste strains Astoria's treatment systemAstoria man sentenced to prison for child sex abuseAt Astoria Column, Trump message no longer set in stoneBrunch is Nekst for Baked Alaska ownersCounty reports two new virus casesNeighbors take on Peter Pan MarketDeveloper wants live-work units below Astoria condosTwo new virus cases reported in countyLocal firefighters help combat wildfiresFishermen accused of poaching in Cape Falcon Marine Reserve Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedNuisance crimes surge in Astoria during pandemic (4)Cannon Beach bans fireworks (3)At Astoria Column, Trump message no longer set in stone (3)Astoria police sergeant retires after 32 years (2)Letter: Very sad (2)Astoria Sunday Market director to step down (2)Letter: Strongly urge (2)Seaside man sentenced to prison for domestic violence (1)Incidents show the strains of crisis response on the North Coast (1)Measure asks voters to make county a Second Amendment sanctuary (1)
