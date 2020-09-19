MONDAY
Knappa School District, 5:30 p.m., Knappa High School Gym, 41535 Old Highway 30.
Jewell School District, 6 p.m., Jewell Library, 83874 Highway 103.
Astoria City Council, 7 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
TUESDAY
Clatsop County Human Services Advisory Council, 4 p.m., 800 Exchange St., Room 430, Astoria.
Seaside Airport Advisory Committee, 6 p.m., 2797 U.S. Highway 101 N.
Astoria Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m., City Hall, 1095 Duane St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.